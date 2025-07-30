From heritage walks to film shoots: Delhi targets 5 lakh tourists, plans refits

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has chalked out an extensive roadmap for 2025-26 with plans ranging from curated heritage walks to film policy reforms and international-level infrastructure upgrades to position the capital as a vibrant hub for tourism and film production with a target to attract around five lakh tourists this year.

The DTTDC said the department has earmarked Rs 20 crore for promoting Delhi as a destination and plans to scale up its outreach by participating in 18 national and international events in 2025-26 -- up from 16 the previous year.

The number of fairs and festivals to be organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is also expected to go up from 7 to 12.

The estimated number of visitors at these events, according to the department, is set to increase from 3.5 lakh to 5 lakh.

Among the physical infrastructure targets, a New Tourist Information Counter will be opened at the IGI Airport Terminal-III to provide assistance to international visitors, the DTTDC said.

The department has also outlined plans to launch heritage walks and curate theme-based inter-city and intra-city tour circuits.

These initiatives are aimed at offering tourists a more immersive and diversified experience of Delhi, it said.

A major beautification drive is also on the cards at the Garden of Five Senses.

According to the DTTDC, this includes upgrading multiple horticultural zones such as herbal garden, bougainvillea section, bonsai and cactus zones, aquatic and rose gardens and the zen garden.

Additional features include vertical and hydroponic gardens, a conservatory house and extension of bamboo and palm sections. Grass carpeting, ornamental trees, flowering bushes and seasonal flower beds will also be added.

To redevelop the Garden of Five Senses on the lines of tourism standards, the DTTDC has roped in architectural consultants to present plans to the Tourism minister.

Once finalised, the project will move for administrative and financial approval, it said.

The DTTDC further informed that the boundary wall of Kala Gram would be repaired and extended. Plans are also in place to establish a library cafe, a craft cafe and an Ayurvedic wellness and spa centre.

A token provision of Rs 1 lakh has been made for organising a shopping festival, the department added.

In the film sector, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 3.01 crore to implement the Delhi Film Policy. The DTTDC said that 20 applications are expected to be received via the e-Film Clearance portal next year, compared to 10 this year. It also aims to grant all necessary permissions to at least 15 of them within 30 days.

To push the policy further, the government has participated in national and international film festivals, including the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, the department said.

The DTTDC also mentioned efforts to initiate work in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) segment, and plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, for setting up a regional centre of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Delhi.

Steps will be taken to link Delhi's e-Film Clearance system with MIB's India Cine Hub, while manpower for system upgradation and maintenance will be appointed. Publicity material will also be designed and distributed to raise awareness about the film policy, it shared.

Under the Dilli Film Fund of Rs 5 crore, the DTTDC said that it received two applications for performance-based funding and incentivise two members of film support staff.

The total amount of incentives will be decided by a designated committee, it added. PTI SHB AS AS