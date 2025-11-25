From historic structures to quaint warehouses: Kochi-Muziris Biennale prepares for grand opening

Kochi, Nov 25 (PTI) The venues of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) are as much part of the expansive art exhibition as the showcase by more than 60 artists and collectives, where shared memories of history and culture of a bygone era oscillate between past and present.

For its sixth edition, the biennale will be spread across 12 new venues, in addition to the nine existing ones and seven collateral venues, extending from West Kochi to Willingdon Island and Ernakulam -- including both historic and modern spaces.

Starting from December 12, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) will host contemporary artists from India and abroad across these venues that include repurposed quaint, empty former warehouses and historic structures.

“We have selected the venues in such a way that it resonates with the theme, wherein art is a process, dynamic and shape-shifting. From Durbar Hall in Ernakulam to those in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Willingdon Island, each venue is an exploration of space, time and life," Venu V, KBF chairperson, said in a statement.

The venues will showcase the main exhibition, curated by Nikhil Chopra with HH Art Spaces, Goa, featuring the works of 66 artists/collectives, and parallel shows such as the 'Invitation' programme, 'Edam' -- a curated exhibition showcasing 36 artists/ collectives with roots in Kerala, 'Students biennale’ (SB) which is curated by student artists from seven regions across the country, 'Art By Children' (ABC), and 'the Residency'.

Some of the new venues in Fort Kochi include St Andrew's Parish Hall, Arthshila, Kochi, Jail of Freedom Struggle, and Water Metro.

The others are a few metres apart on Bazaar Road in Mattancherry -- BMS Warehouse, 111 Markaz and Cafe, SMS Hall, Devassy Jose and Sons, Simi Warehouse, Cube Art Spaces and Space, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The Water Metro will connect the venues, including the Island Warehouse on Willingdon Island, and Durbar Hall in Ernakulam.

Jail of Freedom Struggle, a remnant of India's colonial past where freedom fighters from across the country were incarcerated, will host the 'Invitations' programme -- a platform to share space and audiences with nonprofit, artist-led and public initiatives from across the global south.

The parallel programme will also be showcased at David Hall, a Dutch architectural marvel, opposite the Parade Ground and close to Arthshila Kochi, once a British food retailer and now part of Takshila Educational Society.

Arthshila Kochi will house works by artists of the Students' biennale. The parallel exhibition programme showcases the work of final-year students from undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes in government art colleges across India.

One of the main venues for the biennale and a historic landmark, Aspinwall House will be partially available to visitors at the Coir Godown and the Director's Bungalow.

Pepper House, a 19th century warehouse for spices, will continue being another prime heritage location for the upcoming art exhibition.

From the spacious colonial structure in Fort Kochi, the biennale expands to the historic sites and vast warehouses in the once thriving international trading hub of Mattancherry, across the Calvathy Canal.

Armaan Collective and Cafe, embedded with traces of Kochi's maritime and mercantile past, and Anand Warehouse will showcase artworks under the parallel exhibition programme 'Edam'.

The nearly four-month long art festival will run till March 31, 2026.