From infectious diseases to personalised medicine, India enters futuristic healthcare phase: Singh

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Emphasising that early detection and affordability are the biggest challenges in addressing genetic and rare diseases, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the country is now scientifically and economically equipped to deal with complex health challenges through genomics, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare.

Singh, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said that unlike earlier decades when it was primarily battling infectious diseases, the country has now entered a futuristic phase where molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing and personalised medicine are becoming central to healthcare delivery.

He was speaking during a visit to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) here, an official release said.

He said institutions like CDFD play a crucial role in bridging laboratory research with real-life clinical outcomes.

He observed that India is witnessing rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, including large-scale genome sequencing, paediatric genetic disease programmes, and pioneering work in areas such as haemophilia.

He said these efforts are preparing the healthcare system for an era of personalised treatment, where patients with similar conditions may require different therapeutic approaches.

Talking about rare diseases, Singh said the introduction of India’s first National Policy for Rare Diseases in 2021 marked a major shift in the government’s approach, reflecting foresight and openness to scientific inputs.

He stressed that detection alone is not enough, and sustained treatment must also be made affordable to the affected families.

Highlighting the country's growing bio-economy, he said the number of biotech startups has increased manifold over the years, while the sector’s contribution to the economy has seen a sharp rise.

The formation of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) has strengthened coordination among institutions, leading to high-impact research and industry collaboration.

During the visit, Singh reviewed ongoing research and innovation activities at CDFD and appreciated initiatives such as genome sequencing programmes and outreach efforts aimed at public awareness.

The Union Minister also said biotechnology and health have received unprecedented priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with repeated emphasis from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He recalled the announcement of the Bio-E3 Policy during the Independence Day address, describing it as a catalyst that has sparked widespread interest among scientists, startups, and young innovators across the country.

Singh also laid the foundation stone for the National Skill Development Centre, SAMARTH during his visit to CDFD.