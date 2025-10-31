From Jan-Oct, Delhi recorded its best air quality in 8 years

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded its best air quality between January and October this year in eight years, excluding the lockdown year of 2020, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Friday.

The average AQI for the period stood at 170 in 2025, compared to 184 in 2024, 172 in 2023, 187 in 2022, 179 in 2021, 156 in 2020, 192 in 2019, and 201 in 2018.

The CAQM said this indicates a continuing improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The commission, in a statement, said that there was not a single 'severe' air quality day (AQI above 400) in Delhi during the first ten months of 2025, a first since 2018.

There were three such days each in 2024 and 2023, one in 2022, six in 2021, two in 2020, nine in 2019, and seven in 2018.

The city also saw 79 'satisfactory' air quality (AQI ranging from 51 to 100) during this period, the highest since 2018, excluding 2020.

The number of such days was 66 in 2024, 60 in 2023, 65 in 2022, 72 in 2021, 95 in 2020, 58 in 2019 and 53 in 2018.

CAQM said Delhi recorded its lowest PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations during January-October this year compared to the same period since 2018 (excluding 2020).

The PM2.5 average stood at 72 micrograms per cubic metre, down from 83 in 2024 and 76 in 2023, while PM10 averaged 166 micrograms per cubic metre, down from 186 in 2024 and 174 in 2023.

Additionally, the commission noted that Delhi's transition from monsoon to post-monsoon winds typically brings weaker and drier conditions that limit pollutant dispersion and can worsen air quality.