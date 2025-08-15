From jet engines to social media: PM Modi's challenge to Indian youth on new innovations

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) From designing indigenous jet engines for made-in-India fighter planes to creating homegrown social media platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday threw some challenges to the country's youth and innovators to lend their talent towards making the country strong and "self-reliant".

In his longest Independence Day address delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said he had faith in the "power of the youth" and their capabilities.

Modi said for a nation, the biggest basis for self-respect ('atmasamman') is still 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). "And, the basis for 'Viksit Bharat' is also 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'".

In his 103-minute address, he further said, "140 crore Indians are working with full force to fulfil the resolution of a developed India by 2047, when we will celebrate 100 years of independence." "To fulfil this resolution, India is today creating a modern ecosystem in every sector and the modern ecosystem will make our country self-reliant in every field," he asserted.

In his speech, he urged the youth to harness their energy and utilise it towards devising indigenous innovations in a range of sectors.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, my appeal is to the young scientists of my country, to my talented youth, to my engineers and professionals, and also to every department of the government, should the jet engine for our Made-in-India fighter jets be ours or not," he asked.

His remarks assume significance as a top official of the HAL had recently attributed the delay in delivery of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to the IAF to US defence major GE Aerospace missing the deadline to supply its engines to power the fighter jets.

Modi also threw a challenge to the youth in several other critical sectors.

"We are achieving new milestones in vaccines, but isn't the need of the hour that we should put more energy into research and development, we should have our own patents, and we should research the cheapest and most effective new medicines for the welfare of mankind, made by us," he underlined.

The prime minister also expressed pride over the more than 300 startups in the country that are now working in the space sector, and thousands of youth are working with full potential in those startups.

"This is the power of the youth of my country and this is our faith in the youth of our country," he added.

Modi also asked the youth to come up with made-in-India fertilisers that will benefit farmers and not harm the earth.

"I want to tell the youth of the country, the country's industry sector and the private sector, let's create stocks of fertilisers, and find new ways for it, and as per the country's needs, make our own fertilisers. We should not be dependent on anyone," he said.

He added, "Be it the creative world, social media or any of these platforms, I challenge the youth of my country -- why don't we have our own platforms, why should we depend on others, why should India's wealth go out. I have faith in your capabilities." Modi said his faith in the country's youth stems from the fact that they stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating an indigenous vaccine. Even the Cowin platform was designed by Indians, he said.

The same spirit, the same passion is needed to become self-reliant in every sphere of life, the PM asserted.

Modi's speech was peppered with several announcements, including the constitution of a task force for next-generation reforms, GST reforms for "double Diwali" by giving tax relief on goods, a national deep water exploration mission for self-reliance in energy, and an indigenous "Sudarshan Chakra" defence system by 2035.

The power of the proverbial Sudarshan Chakra was that it was "very precise", as it went wherever it had to go, and then came back to Lord Krishna, he said.

"We will also move forward through this 'Sudarshan Chakra' towards developing a system for targeted, precise action, and hence the security of the nation in the changing methods of warfare. I pledge to carry forward this work with great commitment for the safety of the citizens," Modi said.

"Also, we want to take it forward with great intensity" in the coming 10 years, he said.

"Firstly, this entire modern system, its research, development, its manufacturing should be done in our country itself, it should be done with the talent of the youth of our country, it should be made by the people of our country," Modi said. PTI KND SKY SKY