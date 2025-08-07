From jingles to LED screens, Delhi gears up for tourism makeover

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) From radio jingles and airport hoardings to LED screens inside metro coaches and flight magazines, the Delhi government is planning a branding campaign to showcase the capital's cultural and tourism appeal in 2025-26.

While Rs 5 crore has been allocated for branding, Rs 20 crore will be dedicated to enhancing tourism infrastructure across the city, according to an official.

Alongside promotional campaigns, the plan includes participating in national and international tourism marts, hosting festivals and upgrading key infrastructure across major tourist spots, said an official.

To boost its presence across the country and abroad, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has lined up participation in several renowned tourism and trade events which include the India International Travel Mart (IITM), Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) and India International Trade Fair (IITF), he said.

The tourism department planned to organise popular festivals such as the Rakhi Mela, Dandiya Nights, Diwali Mela, Winter Carnival, North East Cultural Festival and New Year celebrations, according to the official.

Other cultural attractions include the children's theatre festival, musical concerts, Delhi Film Festival and a unique Itra and Sugandhi Mela, he said.

To enhance the tourist experience, key upgrades are planned at popular venues. Dilli Haat at INA will see redevelopment of its food court area, installation of 3D mapping, baggage scanners, CCTV cameras and other safety upgrades, according the official.

Dilli Haat Janakpuri and Pitampura will undergo repairs, waterproofing, electrical and lighting enhancements, and beautification of entry points and play areas.

Similarly, the GTB Memorial at Singhu Border is set for renovation, including road repairs, roof waterproofing and a new light-and-sound show, he said.

Additionally, he said that the branding strategy will also include advertisements across traditional and digital media. Publicity will be extended to railway stations, airports, Delhi Metro and in-flight magazines, ensuring Delhi's tourism message reaches passengers and commuters in real time.

Brochures, event-based advertising and partnerships with media houses are also part of the campaign to reinforce Delhi's image as a culturally rich and welcoming destination, he added.