From lifting bricks to donning stethoscope: Sarfaraz’s journey to becoming a doctor

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Every morning in a village in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, 21-year-old Sarfaraz, the second of three children, hauled 400 bricks under the blistering heat for Rs 300 a day. By night, his dusty hands turned the pages of medical textbooks, driven by his mother’s unwavering ambition for her son to become a doctor.

Finally, Sarfaraz has turned his dream into reality, having already started his classes at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata, swapping construction sites for the lecture halls where he proudly dons a white apron and a stethoscope.

“It was my mother’s dream that I become a doctor, So, I decided to live her dream. This was my third attempt at NEET. If I hadn’t made it this time, I would have given up. I come from a family where it is a dream come true,” he told PTI.

Now, with an impressive score of 677 out of 720 in the NEET 2024, Sarfaraz has turned his mother’s dream into reality, embodying a story of grit, sacrifice, and an unyielding belief in the power of education.

Born into a family with limited means, Sarfaraz’s childhood was shaped by financial struggle.

After excelling academically, he aspired to join the National Defence Academy. Though he cleared the initial phase, an accident dashed his hopes of qualifying for the final stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point. With monetary assistance from the government, Sarfaraz purchased a smartphone and began preparing for NEET, India’s competitive medical entrance examination. Initially, he relied on free YouTube tutorials by online ed-tech platforms.

Eventually, he enrolled in one such online ed-tech platform course, painstakingly saving for months to afford the discounted fee.

“I used to work from morning to afternoon as a labourer along with my father at times who is also a labourer. Then I used to go back home and study for seven hours at a stretch. This was my daily routine for the last three years,” Sarfaraz said.

But setbacks continued to test his resolve.

After clearing NEET in 2023, Sarfaraz got a chance to get admitted to a dental college but had to back out as he could not bear the expenses.

Yet, Sarfaraz refused to give up. Undeterred, he prepared for NEET one last time, determined to succeed.

"I decided to give it one last shot. I thought I had worked so hard, let me try it once more," he said.

His perseverance paid off when, in 2024, Sarfaraz scored 677 out of 720 in NEET, securing admission to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata, one of West Bengal’s most prestigious institutions.

With his medical classes now underway, Sarfaraz’s life has transformed.

Sarfaraz’s story has become a beacon of hope in his village. Once a labourer, he is now an inspiration, mentoring younger children who look to him for guidance.

Moved by his grit, a philanthropist and owner of an online ed-tech platform, visited Sarfaraz, offering him a new phone, and financial support for his education.

Sarfaraz’s ambition doesn’t stop at becoming a doctor. He dreams of returning to his village to serve its impoverished community.

“Once I become a doctor, I want to come back and work among the poor. They have supported me through my journey. Now, it is my turn to give back to my village.” he said.

Sarfaraz’s journey from hauling bricks to donning a white coat is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, inspiring his village and beyond as he navigates the rigours of medical school, carrying the lessons of his struggles and the hopes of those who believe in him. PTI PNT NN