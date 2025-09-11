From Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to marriage: A village unites to light up a blind couple’s life

Raichur (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) For Rangappa, a visually challenged young man from Yermarus village in Raichur, life changed forever at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk. He got married and wants to start a business on his own.

"Sometime ago, I was standing at the Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to cross the road. I asked a person to help me cross the road. His name was Mallu. I requested him to get me a companion if he knew any. He assured me that he would try his best," Rangappa told reporters on Wednesday night during his marriage reception.

Mallu kept his word and introduced him to Nagaraj, who not only enquired about Rangappa’s work but also took the lead in finding a bride for him.

He found a companion -- Narayanamma -- from Doddakannahalli in Malur Taluk of Kolar district, who too is visually challenged.

"Nagaraj enquired about my job and arranged my marriage with Narayanamma. This marriage was solemnised on September 6 at Doddakallahalli. Raichur Municipal Corporation member Narasa Reddy arranged the entire programme," Rangappa said, expressing his heartfelt gratitude.

The wedding was no small feat. With no parents or siblings to support him, Rangappa relied on his extended family and villagers.

Narasa Reddy played a key role in bringing the community together.

"Rangappa is my distant relative. His parents have passed away. His mother died three years ago. He had been trying to get a companion. By the grace of God, he is entering into a marital life," Reddy said.

The couple’s wedding was followed by a reception on Wednesday in Yermarus, where villagers gathered to bless the newlyweds.

For Rangappa, it was not just a marriage, but a message of hope.

"I hope that the visually challenged people from the economically weaker sections get support from society as well as the government to lead a respectful and dignified life. I have a desire to have my own business. Those who arranged this marriage have assured me that they will guide me," he said. PTI COR GMS GMS KH