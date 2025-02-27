From mega gathering, now it's packing time at Maha Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A worker dismantles a 45-day-old camp, the sound of two metallic sheets hitting each other on the ground pierces the silence pervading the mela landscape that till a day ago, was teeming with millions of pilgrims.

While over 66 crore people took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, for a large number of people who camped at the site for over six weeks for this spiritual journey, it was akin to a "temporary home".

"Sab ujad raha hai" (everything is getting uprooted) is a constant refrain one can hear as people talk about the current landscape in various tent city areas.

Prayagraj resident Saloni Niranjan, who stayed at a Swiss cottage at Sector 6, spending virtually all nights here, was emotionally moved as she watched labourers dismantle the camp where she observed 'Kalpawas' in keeping with multi-generation Kumbh tradition of her family.

"One gets attached to the camp, the mela place that was filled with a sea of people till yesterday wears a desolate look. From humans everywhere to just a few dotting the landscape. It feels unusual and sometimes eerie, this dramatic change," she told PTI.

Her husband Niranjan Lal, a lawyer, and their family 'panda' Shambhunath Sharma also watched the once-vibrant camp being dismantled, sharing her sentiments.

"You move your eyes and see how the place has changed overnight, literally. The tent city, temple replica, health camps all getting over as people return to their homes. These lands, in a few months, will host farmers who will grow vegetables here," Sharma told PTI.

In the late afternoon, work to dismantle a replica of the iconic Tirupati temple of Andhra Pradesh also began.

Some visitors tried to catch a glimpse of the temple replica or capture a few photos on the phone as workers slowly dissembled the replica.

Gautam Das, a craftsman who worked on preparing the replica made of fibre and other material, said it was transported in pieces from Hyderabad and assembled at the mela site.

The replica of the famous south Indian temple is a striking one with 12 columns in its 'mandapam', a 'garb griha', and an ornamental dome on top bearing a golden hue.

An ornamental post ('dhwaja stambham'), and ornate gateway or 'gopuram' are part of the replica.

'Netra Kumbh', a mega eye camp that began a week before the Kumbh Mela started, is attending to a large group of patients before closing the doors late evening on Wednesday, extending a day beyond its designated closure day.

"We had made 42 registration counters, and a team of 40 doctors and other staff attended to patients all these days. Over 2 lakh people have been clinically tested for eyesight or eye-related ailments from January 6 till today," Dr Praveen Reddy, 'chief medical officer' of the 'Netra Kumbh' told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Prayagraj earlier in the day and visited the Sangam site, and engaged in a number of other activities.

Around 3:30 pm, Adityanath visited the 'Netra Kumbh' after paying obeisance at Lete Hue Hanuman temple near the Fort that faces the 'Triveni Sangam'.

Interacting with media later in the evening, he said over 66 crore people took a dip in the river at the confluence site.

In his address, he underlined the combination of 'spirituality' and 'economics' that the mega festival represented, and emphasised that Uttar Pradesh can be a pivot for spiritual tourism in the country.

As policemen and other staff waited for the CM's convoy to depart Sector 6, a personnel who has been on duty since day one of the Mela, exclaimed, "Sab viraan ho gaya hai. Kal tak aisa huzoom tha" (everything now looks desolate, it was so vibrant with millions of people till yesterday).

People who had put up temporary food stalls and shops were seen packing their stuff, preparing to depart from the site.

"We did a good business for 45 days. Now it's time to leave. It was a 'once in 12 years' experience as it is, and there was a hype of 'once in 144 years' too, which also added to the influx of pilgrims," he told PTI.

Security personnel and sanitation staff, who have worked round-the-clock in multiple shifts, are still on duty, waiting for orders to shift base.

Three-wheeled cart pullers, most of whom came from different states, have also started to move back to their home towns after providing a much-needed relief to pilgrims, who otherwise had to walk 4-5 km on the Triveni Marg from Mahakumbh Nagar to the main city side.

Maha Kumbh, the spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'.

Billed as the largest spiritual gathering on the planet, the Maha Kumbh Mela this year drew a record number of pilgrims to the 'Sangam', as sadhus, seers, politicians, film stars, and commoners converged to the holy site over the last 40-odd days, marking a confluence of humanity.

But, until the next 12 years, curtains have come down on what is often called as 'the greatest show on earth'. PTI KND MNK MNK