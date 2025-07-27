From 'MLA' crepes to 'Congress' masala peanuts, cookbook explores India's diverse cuisines

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The depth offered by Indian cuisine is unparalleled and busts the myth that vegetarian food lacks variety, says author Sarika Gupta in her latest cookbook exploring the culinary fare from all the 28 states of the country apart from some Union Territories.

The second edition of the 376-page volume titled '28 States 28 Plates' featuring 160 dishes has just been released. The book celebrates the rich diversity of regional Indian food and is laced with trivia and a dash of humour featuring dishes with quirky names like 'MLA Pesarettu' (lentil crepe) and 'Congress Kadelekayi' (masala peanuts).

"This book is an attempt to integrate and assimilate the culinary heritage and traditions of India. There is a lot of distinctness in the way food is prepared and consumed across this vast and diverse nation," Gupta writes in the book reviewed by PTI.

The cookbook author, who has spent more than two decades experimenting with a variety of vegetarian food in her kitchen, says there is "novelty" in most of the recipes in the book in terms of appearance, smell, texture and taste.

The compilation, she says, is the fruit of her research, testing, developing and finally documenting of the recipes.

From Tamil Nadu's 'Ellu Thogayal' to Sikkim's 'Thukpa' and 'Bafla' of Madhya Pradesh, the book has a mix of popular and lesser-known delicacies. Each of the 160 recipes, from 28 states and a few UTs like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, come with a photo of the final dish -- all shot by the author on her iPhone.

Gupta credits her love for good food and cooking to the rich culinary experiences she had while growing up in Visakhapatnam, frequent visits to extended family in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and the time spent in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Jammu after marriage.

"All of us should explore and enjoy different meals, as a family, as a group and even as individuals," the book says.

The opening pages of the book offer a comprehensive preparatory guide on the required kitchen utensils, understanding measurements like tablespoon quantities and tips on stocking raw materials before embarking on the gastronomic journey.

"If we combine all the 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India there are thousands of micro cuisines that are waiting to be discovered...each has something unique to offer," she writes.

This cookbook will "bust the myth" that there is little variety in vegetarian food and the depth and complexity that Indian cuisine offers is unparalleled, Gupta says.

Alongside the recipes, the book has some interesting trivia about the origin of quirky names of certain dishes.

According to the book, 'MLA Pesarettu' (a crepe made with soaked lentils) is understood to have got its name either at the canteen of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly in Hyderabad or from it being first served at the MLA quarters in the current capital city of Telangana.

Then there's 'Congress Kadelekayi' (masala peanuts seasoned with peppercorns and curry leaves) which is said to have got its name during the Emergency (1975-77) when a rationing system for flour was introduced in the country and this quota distribution affected bakeries.

A Bengaluru-based baker developed this preparation as an alternative snack and named it so, as per the book.

The name's inspiration, in the first place, came from the pre-Independence era when the Congress party used to pass secret handwritten notes by tucking them inside gunny sacks carrying peanuts, the book says.