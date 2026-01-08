From mutton rogan josh to paneer tikka, Delhi govt finalises menu for official events

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) From chicken tandoori and mutton rogan josh to paneer tikka, dal makhani and gulab jamun, the Delhi government has drawn up an extensive menu for its official events in the national capital.

The menu has been finalised as part of plans by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to empanel outdoor caterers for official functions of the Delhi government, including events at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the DTTDC told PTI.

The DTTDC said it has floated a tender for the purpose, with January 23 as the last date for the submission of bids. Once empanelled, the selected caterers will provide services for events organised by any department under the Delhi government.

The departments will be free to choose items from the approved menu for their respective events, the corporation said.

The corporation said that the catering options cover a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, beginning with salads, soups and snacks and extending to full lunch and dinner buffets.

While packed vegetarian thalis are priced at Rs 290 per person, non-vegetarian thalis are available at Rs 325.

Vegetarian soups include tomato shorba, sweet corn soup, cream of mushroom, almond soup, garlic soup and vegetable clear soup, while non-vegetarian options include chicken clear soup, murgh shorba, yakhni shorba and Thai chicken soup.

Vegetarian snacks listed include paneer tikka, achari paneer tikka, samosa, veg spring rolls, cheese rolls, French fries and grilled sandwiches. Non-vegetarian snack options include mutton seekh kabab, boti kabab, tandoori chicken, chicken seekh kabab, chilli chicken, chicken manchurian and fish tikka, it mentioned.

Also, the vegetarian main course features dishes such as navrattan korma, malai kofta, shahi paneer, paneer korma, kadhi pakora, bhindi kurkuri and dum aloo, while non-vegetarian dishes include mutton rogan josh, mutton korma, chicken butter masala, chicken stew, fish fry and Goan fish curry, according to the DTTDC.

Several dal and lentil preparations including dal makhani, rajma masala, dal tadka, chana masala and sambar have been listed along with rice options such as basmati rice, jeera rice, veg pulao, lemon rice and fried rice. Indian breads include naan, butter naan, garlic naan, roti, kulcha, laccha paratha and rumali roti, it said.

For sweets, dessert options range from gulab jamun, jalebi, rasmalai and gajar halwa to kulfi, rabri, rasgulla, raj bhog and chocolate truffle cake. Beverage offerings include tea, coffee, kahwa, lemon tea, fresh juices, mocktails, shakes and a seasonal fruit bar, it said.

According to the corporation, light tea has been priced between Rs 80 and Rs 115 per person, depending on the number of guests. High tea vegetarian buffets range from Rs 330 to Rs 575 per person, while non-vegetarian high tea buffets range from Rs 385 to Rs 645.

Lunch or dinner buffet rates range from Rs 660 to Rs 965 per person for vegetarian menus and from Rs 880 to Rs 1,265 per person for non-vegetarian menus.

It also said that the rates for packed refreshments are at Rs 150 per person, along with separate pricing for additional snacks, desserts and dishes. Fixed rates have been specified for food stalls offering fruit bars, juices, mocktails, chaat, pizza, chowmein and ice cream.

The estimated contract value has been fixed at Rs 2 crore for a period of two years, with the proposed panel valid till December 31, 2027, and a provision for extension by one more year at the sole discretion of DTTDC, it stated.

According to the corporation, catering services will be provided on a call basis and must be available throughout the year. Caterers will be required to arrange crockery, cutlery, uniforms, condiments, cleaning materials and adequate manpower, including chefs, captains and waiters. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS