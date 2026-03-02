From national-level shooter to IITian, cochlear implants help transform lives in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Cochlear implants have played a significant role on altering the life trajectories of several hearing-impaired individuals in Rajasthan, enabling them to hear and carve out distinct identities through determination and hard work.

The implants are done in government hospitals, including the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

Senior Professor in the ENT Department at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Dr Mohnish Grover, said that more than 1,600 cochlear implant surgeries have been performed so far in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Ganganagar and Bhilwara in the last few years, which has transformed the lives of the patients.

Ahead of the World Hearing Day on March 3, Dr Grover said that the individuals who refused to let hearing loss define their lives have turned adversity into strength due to the implant.

He said early detection, timely surgery and speech therapy are crucial, with the state government bearing the cost of the procedure for eligible children.

From a senior administrative officer who once relied solely on lip-reading to a national-level shooter and an IIT student who overcame early hearing loss, these individuals have turned adversity into achievement, he said. One among them is Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Vijayesh Kumar Pandya, who is serving as the additional district collector of Pratapgarh. Pandya said he could hear normally until 1996, but lost his hearing at the age of 15 due to an ear infection.

For years, he relied solely on lip-reading to communicate. He was selected as a third-grade teacher in 2005 and, through persistent effort, cleared the RAS examination in 2015. "Until my selection in RAS, I did not have a hearing device and depended entirely on lip-reading. A year after my selection, in 2016, I underwent cochlear implant surgery. It truly changed my world," he said, urging others not to let hearing impairment become a source of despair.

Jaipur resident Akshita Kaushik, who is pursuing management studies, said she has had hearing difficulties since the age of three.

"Life used to be difficult, but on medical advice, I underwent a cochlear implant and later speech therapy which has transformed my life," she said.

She advised children with hearing impairment not to be afraid and to opt for speech therapy after implantation.

"Noticeable improvement can be seen over time," she said.

In Nagaur district's Merta city, Dinesh Soni said his son Yuvraj developed hearing loss after suffering from a prolonged fever at the age of five.

Despite using a hearing aid, there was no improvement. Doctors at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur later recommended a cochlear implant.

"After surgery and six to eight months of speech therapy, Yuvraj's condition improved significantly. In 2023, he took up 10-metre air pistol shooting and has since qualified at the national level," he said.

Another Jaipur resident Jitendra Agarwal said his son Milin lost his hearing after suffering from meningitis at nine months of age. He underwent cochlear implant surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2008, followed by therapy.

"Despite social isolation during his school years, Milin pursued his dream of becoming an engineer and is currently studying engineering at IIT Bombay," he said.

Dr Grover noted that parents play a crucial role in ensuring timely intervention.

He said the cost of each surgery is about Rs 8 lakh, which is borne by the state government.

"For children below two years who cannot hear in both ears, surgery for both ears is conducted free of cost. The government provides free surgery up to the age of four," he said.

Grover said that hearing screening should be conducted immediately after birth and that cochlear implant surgery should be performed as early as possible for better outcomes.

He also said speech therapy after surgery is essential and is provided free of cost by the government. PTI SDA PRK