From Naxal violence to symbol of prosperity and security, Chhattisgarh's journey inspiring: PM Modi

Raipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Chhattisgarh's journey in the last 25 years has been an inspiring one as it has now emerged as a symbol of prosperity, security and stability although it was earlier identified with Naxal violence and backwardness.

He also said that a legislative assembly is not merely a place for framing laws but a vibrant centre for shaping the state's destiny.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Chhattisgarh legislative assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, PM Modi said every thought emerging from the assembly should reflect the spirit of public service, a commitment to development, and confidence in taking India to greater heights.

"The true significance of the new assembly building's inauguration lies in our collective resolve to perform our duties with sincerity and uphold the spirit of democracy," he said.

All of us need to remember that this legislative assembly is not just a place for making laws, but a vibrant centre and a powerful force in shaping the destiny of Chhattisgarh. Therefore, we must ensure that every idea emanating from here reflects the spirit of public service, the resolve for development, and the belief in taking India to new heights, he said.

We have to build an India, lay the foundation of a Chhattisgarh that can move forward on the path of development while remaining connected to its heritage. 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God) is the mantra of our good governance, he said.

Laws should be made here that accelerate reforms, making people's lives easier and removing unnecessary government interference from their lives. There should be neither a lack of government presence nor unnecessary influence, he said.

The PM also highlighted India's success in combating terrorism and left-wing extremism, saying, "India has broken the backbone of terrorists. Now Chhattisgarh too is moving towards becoming free of the Maoist violence." "In the past 25 years, Chhattisgarh has witnessed an inspiring journey, from being known for Naxal violence and backwardness to emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability. The development wave and smiles have reached the Naxal-affected areas," he said.

He credited this transformation to the hard work of the people of Chhattisgarh and the visionary leadership of successive BJP governments.

India is the mother of democracy. The sacred Sengol (sceptre) inspires Parliament and galleries of the new Parliament connect the world to the legacy of India's democracy, the prime minister noted.

India is moving forward by taking heritage and development together, and this sentiment is evident in every policy and decision of the government, he added.

PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh's 25th anniversary of foundation day celebrations mark the beginning of a larger goal.

By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, Chhattisgarh will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed India, he said.

Earlier, he unveiled a statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the newly built Assembly.