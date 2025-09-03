From night bazaar, smart metering to roads and housing upgrades, NDMC clears slew of civic projects

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The NDMC on Wednesday approved a number of proposals, ranging from a night food bazaar at Connaught Place and India Gate, smart metering under the Centre's power-reforms scheme, redevelopment of schools, upgrading the drainage system and housing-improvement projects, in a comprehensive push to strengthen civic amenities and public services in the heart of the capital.

A meeting of the council, chaired by Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, was attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, MLA Virender Singh Kadian and other members.

The meeting also decided that the NDMC will observe the "Seva Parv" from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Chahal said the programmes during this period will reflect the prime minister's lifelong commitment to service and devotion to the nation.

Addressing a press conference here, Chahal said the decisions are aimed at improving the quality of life for residents, providing modern facilities to employees and enriching the visitor experience in the NDMC area.

A highlight of the meeting was the in-principle approval for a "Night Food Bazaar" at Connaught Place and India Gate. The plan proposes to station 50 to 60 food trucks between 10:30 pm and 1 am everyday, offering citizens and tourists safe and vibrant spaces to enjoy food late into the night.

Chahal said the concept has been inspired by popular night markets like Indore's Sarafa Bazaar and Ahmedabad's Manek Chowk, where bustling food hubs operate after sunset. Officers have been asked to prepare a detailed plan for consideration at the next council meeting.

Equally significant was the council's approval for the introduction of smart metering through an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service provider on a design-build-finance-own-operate-transfer basis under the Ministry of Power's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), according to a statement issued by the civic body.

The Rs 25.69 crore project will cover distribution transformers and feeder metering in the NDMC area, enabling real-time monitoring, better load management, reduced outages and improved consumer services, the statement said.

On the education front, the council cleared a proposal for the redevelopment of the Navyug School at Pandara Park, including a multipurpose hall and additional classrooms, at a cost of Rs 11.29 crore.

It also approved the creation of 346 smart classrooms across 45 primary NDMC and Navyug schools at a cost of Rs 7.83 crore, along with the reintroduction of structured sports coaching in schools and sports grounds through the public-private partnership model.

Several major infrastructure proposals were also given a go-ahead. These include the resurfacing of more than 80 roads across divisions, including Connaught Place Inner, Middle and Outer Circles, at a cost of more than Rs 85 crore, with technical guidance from the CSIR-CRRI.

The council also approved the construction of a new foot overbridge at Gate No. 5 of the Delhi High Court with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the project manager, improvement of drainage through the desilting of the Kushak and Ring Road nullahs at a cost of Rs 13.1 crore and the installation of mist-spray systems on 24 key roads to control dust and pollution at a cost of Rs 15.29 crore.

In the electricity sector, the NDMC cleared a proposal to replace faulty 33-KV power transformers at several substations for Rs 13.2 crore and sanctioned Rs 9.29 crore for laying new LT and 11-KV cables with smart feeder pillars at Lodhi Colony to address frequent outages.

Employee welfare also figured on the agenda, with the approval of Rs 7.77 crore for upgrading the Balmiki Sadan housing complex at Mandir Marg. The council further sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the procurement of allopathic medicines for free distribution through NDMC hospitals and Rs 31.08 crore for hiring sewer-cleaning machines with water-recycling technology.

To strengthen cultural engagement, the council resolved to set up sculptures and art installations at designated public spaces and prepare an annual cultural calendar. On the digital governance front, the NDMC will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BISAG-N to develop online citizen-centric applications over the next five years at a cost of Rs 17.7 crore. PTI MHS RC