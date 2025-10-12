From Patna to London: Ayush researchers find Indian roots of water therapy's global journey

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A recent study by researchers from the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Union Ministry of Ayush has brought renewed attention to India's historical contribution to the development of hydrotherapy and vapour bath techniques that shaped modern Naturopathy.

The study titled "Impact on Hydrotherapy: Contribution by Sake Dean Mahomed" explored how traditional Indian therapeutic methods travelled westward centuries ago and were adapted into European wellness practices.

It has been published in Bioinformation, a PubMed-indexed interdisciplinary scientific journal for Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, and Bioinformation Discovery.

The research claims that long before hydrotherapy became a European spa ritual, Indian systems such as Ayurveda, nature cure, and Unani employed water and steam for detoxification and healing.

The study traces how Sake Dean Mahomed (1759-1851), an Indian practitioner from Patna, introduced Indian medicated vapour baths and shampooing techniques to England in the early 19th century.

These methods, combined with herbal steam, massage, and oil-based treatments, are still being practised in naturopathic hydrotherapy, fasting therapy, yoga therapy, and wellness protocols even today.

"This research reminds us that Naturopathy's global journey began with India's living traditions of water, air, and herbal healing, practices that continue to inspire modern wellness science," Director, NIN and author of the study, Dr K Satya Lakshmi said.

While explaining the then global impact of Indian traditions, Dr Lakshmi further mentioned, "Interestingly, though, while these Indian systems are rooted in natural cures, Naturopathy as a discipline in alternative medicine is an import from Germany via the US in the late nineteenth century. However, it was understandably not considered alien by Indians as they could relate with the concepts of the 'five great elements' to the Pancha-Mahabhutas (mud/earth, water, sunlight, air, and ether) of Ayurveda and the principles of 'fasting and vegetarianism', which were the founding pillars of European Naturopathy." It was readily adopted as practices of fasting ('lankhanam paramaushadham', that is, fasting as a panacea for all diseases), exercise, fresh air, and other similar principles were already part of Indian culture, she said.

"Sake Dean Mahomed's pioneering work in introducing Indian therapeutic practices to Britain highlights his role as a key figure in cultural exchange and medical innovation. His adaptation of vapour baths and massage techniques laid the foundation for integrating traditional Indian healing with modern Naturopathic therapies. Mahomed's legacy continues to influence global wellness practices, bridging historical traditions with contemporary healthcare," the study said.

"Mahomed's adaptation of Indian vapour baths for European use was more than a cultural exchange; it reflected the scientific essence of traditional Indian healing, focusing on balance, purification, and holistic well-being," lead author of the study, Dr Mandala Sathwik, said.

The researchers also underlined that Mahomed's innovations preceded the work of Louis Kuhne, the German health reformer often credited with popularising hydrotherapy in the West, by nearly seven decades.

The study emphasises how early Indian practices informed Kuhne's theories of "Unity of Disease and Unity of Cure," demonstrating the interconnectedness of global medical evolution.

By contextualising Mahomed's contributions within the broader framework of Naturopathy's development, the study offers a deeper perspective on India's historical role in shaping holistic health systems worldwide.

As the Ministry of Ayush continues its efforts to promote integrative healthcare and evidence-based traditional medicine, the findings reaffirm India's long-standing influence on the world's natural healing heritage, an official said.