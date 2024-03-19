From personal donations to de-registration plea: Parties' intriguing replies to EC on electoral bonds

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Election Commission's request to parties for details of electoral bonds received by them elicited myriad, and often unsolicited, responses -- one party seeking its de-registration and another noting that its chief personally donates Rs 500 once every three months to the party fund.

In their responses to the Election Commission, some parties gave explanations for not receiving any donation through electoral bonds while others cited their inability to provide the requested information.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party cited its status as a new party and claimed it had not garnered any votes in elections and hence had no details to provide. Similarly, the Sarvjan Lok Shakti party submitted a handwritten note stating that it had not received any donation as yet.

The Bharat Ka Kisan Mazdoor Party expressed frustration, lamenting their lack of recognition and claiming no support from industrialists or capitalists, resulting in the party does not receiving any electoral bond.

The Tamil Nadu-based Tamilar Desiya Munnani cited health issues of its leadership for its inability to respond to the Election Commission notice within the given time frame. It also mentioned that it had not received any donation through electoral bonds until September 30, 2023.

The Makkal Nala Kazhagam noted that its president personally deposits money into the party account every three months.

"Party president S Sathiyamoorthy is depositing his own money Rs 500 once in three months in party account in the concerned bank," it said.

The Kannada Naadu Party, which has since passed a resolution for dissolution, submitted a letter to the Election Commission requesting its de-recognition.

"...resolutions passed at the respective meetings had been forwarded to your good offices and we are awaiting your confirmation of de-recognition as a political party," it said in the response.

Parties such as the Jan Shakti Dal, Neethi Nijayathi Party and the Gunj Satya Ni Janta Party claimed to have received no donations.

Many parties, including the Aasra Lokmanch Party, Bharatiya Sarthak Party and the National Bhrashtachar Mukti Party, stated that they had not received any donations and mentioned that they did not fall in the category eligible to receive electoral bonds.

The Bahujan Rajyam Party clarified that it had not received any electoral bonds, highlighting the eligibility criteria that limit bond issuance to parties securing at least one per cent of the votes polled in previous elections. PTI UZM SMN