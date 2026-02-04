From playful pup to valiant warrior: The journey of ITBP dog

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) He was just three months old when he was first introduced to humans in uniform. He knew nothing of borders or the smell of gunpowder, but today, "Remo" (name changed), is a valiant warrior of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), for whom detecting explosives is merely a "game".

Remo's story is a glimpse into the lives of hundreds of 'combat dogs' in the army who are taught to defy death through play.

Remo's handler, an ITBP jawan, told PTI that Remo's first deployment was in the Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh. An area, where IEDs planted underground by Naxalites pose the biggest threat to the soldiers.

According to the jawan, "Remo cleared the path for the security forces many times with his sense of smell." It took a full nine months to train him into a skilled explosive detection dog.

Recalling his training process, the jawan said, "Remo was just three months old when he was brought to the training centre, and I was given the responsibility of training him. He was very playful and mischievous. Sometimes, when he didn't listen, I would get angry, but you have to teach them with love and rewards (favourite food, toys). We sometimes spent 24 hours together during training and then the day came when he became my most loyal companion." Dogs older than three months are not inducted into the Army. Dogs are given a minimum of nine to 18 months of training. The training process is completed in three stages.

According to the jawan, in the initial stage, the dogs are taught basic commands, which include sitting, standing, walking and following the handler's instructions. During this time, a bond is formed between the dog and the handler. Each dog has a designated handler who works with it from training to completing its duties.

The soldier explained that the coordination between the dog and the handler is crucial. If the handler is changed, it takes time for the dog to adjust to the new person, which affects its performance.

After basic training, the dog undergoes a behaviour and aptitude test. Based on this, it is decided which dog will be trained for explosive detection, narcotics detection, tracking criminals or guard duty. A dog is given only one type of specialised training.

According to the handler, in the third stage, they are given specialised training in which they are first taught to sniff the ground and are rewarded for identifying the correct scent. Gradually, the scent of gunpowder and other explosives is included in this exercise, after which the dog becomes proficient in identifying explosives.

During training, the dogs are also physically prepared. They are trained to walk on different surfaces, maintain balance, and overcome obstacles so that they can work in difficult and risky situations.

The most difficult part of Remo's training was teaching him 'silent indication'.

The soldier explained, "If the dog starts barking after seeing an explosive, the sound waves could detonate some sensitive bombs. Therefore, dogs are taught to sit down quietly as soon as they detect the scent. They are taught to sit at a predetermined distance from the bomb. Their sitting down signals to the handler that there might be a bomb there." The soldier said, "A dog is the most loyal creature in the world. Once its owner gives an order, it will complete its task no matter what. That is why dogs are successful in almost 99 per cent of cases." He said, "The dog doesn't know that it is identifying gunpowder or explosive material. For him, it's just a game. On receiving the command, he searches for the same scent he has been trained to detect." In the ITBP, Belgian Malinois dogs are preferred for explosive detection.

The officer explained, "This breed is very agile and doesn't tire easily, so they are considered suitable for difficult conditions and long operations. Earlier, Labrador dogs were also used, but Belgian Malinois have proven more effective in field duty." However, now indigenous breeds of dogs are also being inducted into the army.

The officer also said that if a dog is found unable to perform duty due to age or health reasons, after a medical examination, it is retired and kept in a dedicated facility for dogs where they are cared for by the ITBP.

These trained dogs of the ITBP have played a crucial role in anti-Naxal operations. These dogs are also deployed in crowded events, programs, and other security duties. PTI RKT APL APL