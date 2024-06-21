From prosecution's standpoint, no need to keep Kejriwal in jail as elections over: Sibal

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the government after a court here on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that from the prosecution's standpoint, there is no need to keep him in jail as the elections are over.

In a huge relief to embattled Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, a court here granted him bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu also declined the Enforcement Directorate's prayer to keep in abeyance the bail order for 48 hours to allow the central agency to avail legal remedies like moving a superior court in appeal.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Congratulations. Kejriwal gets bail. Long overdue. From the prosecution's standpoint now that elections are over no need to keep him in jail!" "The justice delivery system has been unfair!" the senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president said.

The judge ordered Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh but imposed certain conditions before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation. PTI ASK NSD NSD