From Ramen to Shawarmas: Bite into flavours of world at food festival

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Foodies are in for a global treat as the ongoing international street food festival dishes out a tempting spread of the finest delicacies from around the world — all served with a fun and flavourful twist.

The 15-day gastronomical extravaganza, currently underway across all outlets of Cafe Delhi Heights, promises a flavourful journey across continents.

From the cozy comfort of Japanese ramen to the bold bite of Middle Eastern shawarmas, the zing of Mexican tacos, and the sweet crunch of Spanish churros — this one-of-a-kind food fest has it all, making sure foodies get a taste of the world without leaving their hometown.

The enticing menu also includes American sliders, Thai satays, Turkish kebabs, Vietnamese spring rolls, Canadian 'poutine' -- french fries and cheese curds topped with a hot brown gravy -- and Jamaican jerk chicken as it serves something delicious from every corner of the globe waiting to be discovered.

“With the International Street Food Festival 2025, we’re bringing together iconic flavors from around the world, reimagined with our signature twist. It’s a celebration of cultures, cravings, and the joy of discovering something delicious around every corner. We invite everyone to take a global culinary journey with us right from their table.” Vikrant Batra, founder of Café Delhi Heights, said.

Adding a dash of fun to visitors' foodie adventure is the 'Dart World Board' — a quirky, paid activity made for the bold and curious. So, toss a dart at the special world map (featuring only the countries on the festival menu), and let fate decide your next bite -- one throw at a time.

