From red to blue-white: In CPI(M)'s new Facebook DP, netizens point to Mamata's favourite colours

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) From red to blue and white -- the CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit has changed the hues on its Facebook display picture, drawing sneers from netizens who were quick to point out that the new colours were favourites of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, its arch-rival.

The CPI(M)'s new display picture features a golden sickle and hammer against the background of a blue sky with cotton-like white clouds.

The image, with the caption 'People's Brigade', drew thousands of reactions and comments on Facebook since it was posted on Saturday night.

Many questioned why the party chose a colour that was used by the TMC in its campaign materials and by the Banerjee-led regime in painting government buildings, medians, kerbs and bridges. Some sought to know why the Communist party gave up the iconic red.

Maintaining that it was nothing of significance, CPI(M) leader Samik Lahiri said the display picture's colour and design are changed every four to six months, or to mark any special occasion.

"This is being deliberately highlighted by the IT cells of the TMC and the BJP to divert attention from pressing issues," he told PTI.

The CPI(M) will host a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on April 20, and a cover photo with similar shades notify that on its Facebook page.

The CPIM West Bengal page has a total of 4.67 lakh followers. PTI AMR SOM