From road labourer to four-time CM, Lapang's life remains an inspiration in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 13 (PTI) From breaking stones as a road labourer in rural Ri Bhoi to occupying the chief minister's chair four times, Dr. Donwa Dethwelson Lapang's life was a saga of resilience and determination that continues to inspire generations in Meghalaya.

Fondly called Maheh, Lapang's journey epitomised the rise of a grassroots leader.

Born in 1934 to Donwas War and Elsibon Lapang at Nongpoh, he grew up in humble circumstances, helping his mother run a tea stall at Iew Mawlong and Umsning while supplementing the family income as a daily wage worker on road projects.

Despite hardships, Lapang pursued education with grit, completing his matriculation from Government High School, Shillong, and later graduating through evening classes at St. Anthony's College.

Alongside, he worked as a teacher, a typist in the Assam Secretariat, and even rose to become a sub-inspector of schools before stepping into politics.

His political career began in 1972 when he was elected from Nongpoh in the first Assembly of the newly created Meghalaya.

He went on to represent the constituency for decades, winning multiple elections and carving out a niche as a patient negotiator and accessible leader.

One of his landmark contributions was the creation of Ri Bhoi district in 1992, a long-cherished aspiration of the people of the region.

His role in strengthening the Congress organisation in the hill state also earned him prominence in state and national politics.

Lapang served as chief minister on four occasions between 1992 and 2009, often called upon to steer Meghalaya through periods of political flux.

His terms in office were marked by efforts to strengthen rural connectivity, promote education and balance diverse interests in the coalition-driven politics of the state.

Known for his gentle humour, humility and simplicity, Lapang never forgot his roots. Even in power, he remained accessible to common citizens, often hosting them at his Nongpoh residence.

In later years, he parted ways with the Congress and joined the National People's Party, serving as advisor to the state government before stepping down.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described Lapang as "a true leader of the people whose commitment to public service spanned decades." "Deeply saddened by the passing of Former Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. DD Lapang. Maheh Lapang was a true leader of the people whose commitment to public service spanned decades," Sangma stated.

According to the chief minister, Lapang's role in shaping Ri Bhoi District remains unforgettable, and he continues to be revered as one of its own by the people there.

"A statesman with a heart to serve, his legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the path he paved for Meghalaya's future. I join the people of the state in offering my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, dearest Maheh," Sangma said.

Former Union Minister and state Congress chief Vincent H Pala also recalled Lapang's role as a mentor and guide.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. DD Lapang, former CM of Meghalaya. A mentor and father figure to many of us in Congress, his guidance and legacy will always inspire. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Pala said.

Beyond politics, Lapang was remembered as a family man who married Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah in 1958 and raised two children.

His personal journey — from labourer to lawmaker — continues to resonate in the collective memory of the people.

The state government has announced a three-day state mourning beginning Saturday, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A state funeral will be accorded to the former chief minister on Monday, according to a senior government official.

As Meghalaya mourns, tributes pour in not only for a leader who held the highest office but for a man who never let power erase the modesty of his beginnings. PTI JOP MNB