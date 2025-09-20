From Rs 25,000 grant to Rs 1,000 crore: DU's growth story told in 'The University of Delhi' book

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Saturday said despite historical constraints of funds and functionaries, the institution has steadily expanded its scope and impact, symbolising the nation's faith in it.

He was speaking at the launch of the book "The University of Delhi - A Comprehensive Account of Its Reliance, Knowledge, Leadership, and Growth," authored by Professor Manisha Chaudhary of the Department of History.

The book, released at the Delhi University (DU) Convention Hall, presents a detailed account of the university's century-long evolution, its challenges, and its contributions to the nation, an official statement said.

Singh pointed out that the annual government grant, which stood at just Rs 25,000 in 1922, has grown to more than Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal year, reflecting the institution's growth and national significance.

Congratulating Chaudhary, the vice chancellor underlined the themes of resilience, leadership, and institutional vision, noting how the University navigated challenges of friction, mismanagement, and resource constraints.

He also highlighted DU's role in the independence movement and in nurturing patriotic values in the post-independence era.

Speaking about her book, Chaudhary said she was motivated by the desire to trace DU's journey from its first vice-chancellor Hari Singh Gour (1922-1926), to its present leadership, highlighting how successive administrators steered it through constraints and opportunities.

A panel discussion followed the release, bringing together scholars, administrators, writers, and students.

The launch was attended by several eminent personalities, including Professor Ashok Jain, fellow of the National Academy of Sciences; writer Namita Gokhale; Professor Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges; Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the South Campus; Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar; and Dr Prasun Chatterjee from Primus Books.

Jain highlighted DU's early focus on science, citing its pioneering work in quantum physics, astrophysics, chemistry, and biology, while pointing to initiatives such as the Institute of Informatics and Communication (1997) that strengthened its research in emerging fields.

Gokhale shared her personal association with the university, crediting it for instilling in her a lifelong spirit of curiosity and intellectual resilience.

Gupta commended Chaudhary's painstaking research in piecing together scattered historical material into a cohesive institutional history.

The event concluded with an interactive session where students and professors engaged with Chaudhary on her methodology, challenges, and insights into the shaping of DU's academic and cultural identity. PTI MHS ANM ANM OZ OZ