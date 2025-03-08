From scientists to rural entrepreneurs, women take over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) From scientists breaking new grounds to rural entrepreneurs transforming local economies, six inspiring women took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day.

These women shared their journeys, achievements and the challenges they overcame, offering a glimpse into the power of Nari Shakti in shaping India's future. The women selected for this unique initiative represent diverse fields.

Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu from Tamil Nadu has been making India proud on the global stage.

Anita Devi, popularly known as the "Mushroom Lady of Bihar," has empowered hundreds of rural women through sustainable agriculture.

Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist at BARC, and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist at ISRO, showcased women's contributions to cutting-edge research and technology.

Ajaita Shah, the Founder & CEO of Frontier Markets, has enabled thousands of women to become rural entrepreneurs. Dr Anjlee Agarwal, a leading accessibility advocate, has spent three decades working for inclusive infrastructure in India.

Through this platform, these women shared their experiences, inspiring millions across the nation. Their remarkable stories reinforce the idea that women are not just participants but pioneers in building a stronger, more inclusive India.

Prime Minister Modi, in his Women's Day message, reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he posted on X before handing over his account to the women achievers.

This is not the first time that women achievers will be taking over the PM's social media accounts. On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others. PTI UZM HIG HIG