From 'self-sufficiency' to 'security', the focal points of Modi's Independence Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) From atmanirbharta (self-reliance) to suraksha (security), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 103-minute Independence Day address was steeped in recurring themes that underscored his vision for a secure, confident and self-sufficient India.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, Modi invoked 'atmanirbharta' more than 20 times, weaving it through India's defence, energy, technology and agriculture sectors.

'Security' too remained a dominant thread, with the Prime Minister linking national sovereignty to both military strength and economic resilience.

Throughout the speech, Modi shifted between multiple forms of address from "My dear countrymen", "Brothers and sisters", "Saathiyo (friends)" to "140 crore Indians" -- each time seeking to reinforce unity and collective resolve.

"This festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions," he said, calling the day one of "collective achievements and pride".

In his speech, the Prime Minister mentioned 'youth' over 25 times, in contexts ranging from innovation and start-ups to nation-building.

'Kisan' (farmer) appeared nearly 27 times, while 'jawan' (soldier) was invoked repeatedly, reflecting his theme of Suraksha, Jawan and Kisan.

The word 'reform' was used more than 20 times, as Modi positioned change and transformation as essential for a Viksit (developed) India.

On national security, Modi hailed the success of 'Operation Sindoor', declaring that India had given terrorists "a fitting reply" by striking across borders.

He stressed that India's "new normal" was to respond decisively to terrorism, rejecting what he called "nuclear blackmail." On the Indus Waters Treaty, he vowed that "blood and water will not flow together," underlining that the Indus river water belong solely to India and its farmers.

Farmers featured prominently in his vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India). Modi praised their role in making India self-sufficient in food production after Independence.

"The farmers of India are not only the providers of food, but the custodians of our dignity," he said.

Energy independence was cast as a cornerstone of 'atmanirbharta'.

The Prime Minister highlighted achievements in solar power, nuclear energy and green hydrogen, while announcing a National Deep Water Exploration Mission to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

He tied this push to India's broader focus on critical minerals, semiconductors, and clean technology, noting that the country had reached its 2030 clean energy target five years ahead of schedule.

Defence self-reliance was another pillar in the Prime Minister's speech.

"We saw the power of Made in India during Operation Sindoor," Modi said, crediting indigenous weapons systems for the military's success. He called on India to produce its own fighter jet engines, EV (electric vehicle) batteries, fertilisers, and Information Technology platforms.

Women's contributions were woven into the larger narrative. Modi saluted women self-help groups whose products are finding markets abroad, describing them as a "pillar of atmanirbharta".

He also invoked women leaders of the freedom movement and constitution-making process, crediting them with shaping the foundations of modern India. PTI UZM UZM RUK RUK