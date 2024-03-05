From septuagenarians to jail inmates, over 10,000 get degrees from open varsity in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) From septuagenarians to jail inmates, more than 10,000 learners received their degrees, diplomas and PhDs at the convocation of Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A total of 10,880 degrees, diplomas and certificates were awarded at the sixth convocation of the university, attended by Assam Governor and Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, and pro vice-chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Professor Sushma Yadava, an official statement said.

A total of 10,880 degrees, diplomas and certificates, including 13 PhDs, were awarded to the learners.

The statement said 49 per cent of the awardees were women learners, and 28 people were conferred gold medals for their excellence in academics.

Advertisment

Among those who received their degrees were the two eldest learners, Chandra Prabha Mahanta, a 75-year-old woman who graduated, and 72-year-old Mahendra Bhuyan, who received his post graduate degree.

A total of seven inmates of different jails in the state have also successfully completed their respective academic programmes from the university, out of which one jail inmate serving in Guwahati Central Jail was present in person to receive his degree at the convocation, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria appreciated KKHSOU for making higher education more accessible in the state.

Advertisment

He pointed out that KKHSOU contributes to about 11 per cent of the total enrolment in higher education in Assam.

The governor also lauded the university for providing education to a large section of the women population of the state, fulfilling its motto of 'Education Beyond Barriers'.

The chief guest on the occasion, Professor Yadava, in her speech, praised the efforts of the university in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 from the academic session of July 2023.

She laid emphasis on incorporating the Indian knowledge system within the framework of its course curriculum.

Emphasising the importance of open and distance learning, she highlighted the fact that such a type of education system has broken down barriers in terms of resources, position and costs. PTI SSG ACD