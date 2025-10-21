From Siachen to INS Vikrant, armed forces' top brass celebrate Diwali with military personnel

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) From the frosty terrain of the Siachen Glacier to onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the top brass of India's military celebrated Diwali with Army jawans, air warriors and navy personnel at some of the most strategic locations in the country.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

"On the occasion of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Ladakh sector and interacted with IAF and IA personnel deployed in the region. He commended them for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's frontiers under challenging high-altitude conditions, and extended festive greetings to all," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X on Monday.

It also shared photos of the IAF chief's visit to the key military location in northern India.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, visited the Siachen Glacier to celebrate the festival with troops guarding the borders in this crucial sector.

He interacted with the personnel of the IAF and the Indian Army, lauding their contributions in recent operations, and extended festive greetings to them and their families, officials said.

Air Marshal Bharti also visited Terchey village near Thoise, where he interacted with locals and conveyed Diwali greetings to them.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi extended greetings on Diwali.

"May the Festival of Lights and Happiness illuminate our lives with new opportunities and brighten the path to success. Let us celebrate this festival of lights by remembering the courage and valour of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our #Bravehearts," the Indian Army said in a post on X on Monday.

General Dwivedi visited the Panchshul Brigade at Uttarakhand's Pitthoragarh and forward areas in the Kumaon region to review the operational preparedness of the formation and celebrate Diwali with the troops, the Army said in another post on X on the eve of the festival.

During the visit, he was briefed on operational aspects, technology infusion, integration with other security agencies and various nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation, the officials said.

"The #COAS appreciated the formation's adoption of #Geothermal energy solutions and other green initiatives, enhancing #SustainableDefence. He also lauded the innovative use of underground storage for water and fuel to ensure sustainability during harsh winters," it said.

General Dwivedi addressed all ranks and also interacted with the troops. He appreciated the high standards of professionalism and readiness demonstrated by the soldiers deployed in the challenging terrain and commended their unwavering dedication and exceptional state of preparedness, the Army said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which he described as a towering symbol of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

He spent the Sunday evening watching air exercises onboard the aircraft carrier, being part of a cultural evening and partaking in the Bara Khana with the Navy personnel.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the prime minister onboard INS Vikrant. PTI KND RC