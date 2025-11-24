From Tilak's arrest to interrogation of dons: Century-old building of Mumbai crime branch to be razed

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The iconic 117-year-old building of Mumbai Crime Branch, which witnessed the arrest of Lokmanya Tilak in the pre-Independence era and interrogation of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in modern times, besides several high-profile criminal investigations, will be demolished soon.

The two-storey structure, located inside the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Headquarters, has been deemed unsafe and beyond repair. It will be replaced by a modern six-storey building with the latest technology, officials said on Monday.

The old structure was constructed in 1908 using 'Malad Stones'. A CID (Criminal Investigation Department) office started functioning in this building on June 9, 1909, under imperial police officer F.A.M.H. Vinscent, who was the first DCP (CID).

The Political Intelligence, Foreign Branch and Crime Branch wings of the Mumbai Police under British rule functioned from this building.

In 1920, the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime ) was created, who was designated to investigate serious crimes.

The building has witnessed several key episodes in the history of the country and Mumbai, from Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s arrest to the interrogation of underworld dons Chhota Rajan, Arun Gawli and Abu Salem, and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case.

The infamous Bawla murder case of January 1925, believed to be the most sensational crime in British India, was also investigated from this building.

"Every police personnel who has worked in the crime branch building feels an emotional connect with the structure", police historian Krishna Rao told PTI.

The officers are expected to visit the building one last time before it fades into history, he said.

"It is the dream of every IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre to lead the crime branch of Mumbai Police and sit in the cabin in this iconic building," said another police historian, Rohidas Dusar.

He said a new building is necessary as the workload of the Mumbai Police has increased manifold, and the current structure is deemed unsafe.

"Structural auditors have declared this building unsafe, due to which the building is being razed", he added.

The two-storey structure, vacated last week, will be razed this week after the 26/11 terror attack anniversary event at the Mumbai Police headquarters, an official said, adding that offices of police officers have been temporarily shifted from the iconic building. PTI DC NSK