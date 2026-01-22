From tourism intelligence to global outreach, Delhi plans detail data-driven branding overhaul

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Building a tourism intelligence repository, crafting evidence-led communication strategies and expanding international outreach -- the Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive overhaul of how the national capital is positioned and promoted as a tourism destination.

To implement the initiative, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) will engage a specialised information, education and communication (IEC) agency to handle destination branding, market research, digital asset creation, website redevelopment and global market outreach, an official of the tourism department said.

According to the official, "The selected agency will undertake periodic assessments of Delhi's tourism landscape, mapping visitor flows, seasonality patterns, tourism circuits, emerging experiences and overall performance, while benchmarking the city against comparable national and international destinations." He said the agency will also source and analyse credible tourism datasets, including government statistics, transport footfall, hotel occupancy trends, digital search behaviour and traveller intent indicators. These inputs will be used to generate actionable insights on audience preferences, peak travel windows and experience-driven demand.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.95 crore. Technical bids for the selection of the IEC agency are scheduled to be opened on February 5, the official added.

"A key element of the project involves developing detailed target audience profiles for both domestic and international travellers. High-potential segments such as weekend travellers, heritage and culinary tourists; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) travellers; wellness seekers, students and spiritual or cultural visitors will be identified to enable sharper, market-specific communication," he explained.

As part of the branding exercise, the agency will create a new theme and tagline for Delhi Tourism and prepare comprehensive brand guidelines, including tone of voice, storytelling approach, creative standards and content governance systems to ensure consistency across all communication outputs.

The official further said that the agency will additionally map the city's tourism ecosystem, identifying opportunities for collaboration with tour operators, hotels, guides, transport providers, cultural institutions and event partners.

Additionally, a continuously updated tourism intelligence repository will be maintained, serving as a reference bank of data points, consumer trends, competitor campaigns and best practices, with all analytics required to be traceable and source-cited, he said.

Based on this research, the agency will prepare a structured tourism communication strategy framework and a detailed content roadmap, the official said, adding that this will define Delhi Tourism's positioning, narrative pillars, key messaging architecture, priority markets and channel strategy, covering websites, digital platforms, partner media, events and exhibitions.

Integrated campaign frameworks linked to seasons, festivals, heritage circuits, culinary experiences and new-age attractions will be developed, along with annual and quarterly communication calendars aligned to tourism seasonality and policy priorities, he mentioned.

The scope also includes the design and production of key promotional materials such as a booklet, brochures, a tourist map and a coffee table book, covering concept development, content creation, photography, design, translation and supply in both print and digital formats, the official said.

International outreach forms another major pillar of the project. The agency will identify and prioritise domestic and overseas source markets, prepare market-specific communication playbooks and support engagement with Indian missions abroad, tourism boards, airlines, tour operators and trade associations, he said.

In addition, the official tourism website will be redesigned with a mobile-first approach, modern user interface/ user experience (UI/UX) design, improved visitor journeys and a structured content architecture. Sections will include places to visit, heritage and culture, food and culinary trails, events and festivals, itineraries, tourism circuits, galleries, media resources and visitor support, with integration of maps, event calendars, enquiry forms and links to partner platforms, the department said. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS