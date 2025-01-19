From unwanted daughter to IAS officer: ZP CEO from Maharashtra recalls journey against odds

Amravati, Jan 19 (PTI) She was nearly abandoned for being a girl as her parents yearned for a son, however, years later Sanjita Mohapatra proved her mettle by becoming an IAS officer, overcoming obstacles and battling prejudices in the inspiring journey.

Mohapatra is the chief executive officer of Amravati Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, who has focused on improving education and health facilities in the district.

During a press conference a few days ago, Mohapatra said she was born into a poor family in Rourkela, Odisha, and her birth had disappointed her mother, who yearned for a male child after her elder sister.

The 34-year-old officer said her family had nearly abandoned her, but it was on the insistence of her elder sister that her parents kept her.

Mohapatra's childhood was fraught with obstacles due to her family's poor financial condition.

She had to rely on social organisations, teachers and scholarships to complete her education.

However, it's not that her parents shirk their responsibility towards their daughters.

Mohapatra said her parents toiled very hard shaping up their career by doing several jobs to make ends meet.

After earning a degree in mechanical engineering, she was appointed as an assistant manager with the Steel Authority of India, and during this period, she helped her parents build a house in their village.

She said her parents were now proud of her achievements.

Mohapatra aspired to become an IAS officer right from her childhood, and with the motivation and support of her husband, she cleared the UPSC examination on her fifth attempt in 2019.

As the CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad, Mohapatra said she wishes to empower women in self-help groups and improve the quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools.

She has focussed on creating a niche market for products from SHGs, right from their branding and packaging to their launch.

Her sister is posted as a manager in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Bengaluru. PTI COR CLS NR ARU NSK