From vision to reality: The journey of 2 bureaucrats to establish world's first pvt tribal university

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 21 (PTI) In 2023, two former bureaucrats came together to open the world's first private tribal university. A year later, 600 students are studying at Jai Minesh Adivasi University's 30 acre campus in the Ranpur industrial area here.

"What was once unimaginable has become a reality," says R D Meena, co-founder of Jai Minesh Adivasi University, which is named after revered deity of Rajasthan’s Meena community and dedicated to advancing research on tribal issues and culture.

Now, he hopes to make it a global hub for tribal studies, driving research and policy for the betterment of these communities.

Meena conceptualised the idea to open the university with retired IPS officer Laxman Meena.

Jai Minesh Adivasi University (JMAU) opened in May 2023 in Kota, a city renowned for grooming aspirants for IIT-NEET entrance exams.

R D Meena, who is also the president of the All India Shri Meena Social and Educational Committee, told PTI, "The Adivasi University, named after the community's lord, Jai Minesh, aims to be a global hub for tribal studies, providing affordable, quality education to students from all sections of society across the country and abroad." In view of the tribal nature of the university, the state government not only allotted land for the institution at a concessional rate but also, in a significant decision, authorised each of the 200 MLAs in the state assembly to donate Rs 10 lakh to the university from their respective MLA funds, Meena further said.

A contribution of Rs. 25 lakh was also made by Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, along with contributions from 2,500 community members.

The university offers 50 per cent reservation to children from the tribal community and enrolled 600 students in its first academic session.

The university primarily focuses on enhancing research on tribal issues and culture, as tribal communities represent 6 per cent of the global population across around 50 countries, Meena added.

Besides various academic degree and diploma courses in vocational programs, the university also provides free coaching to its students for civil service exams, he added.

"In the next 30-40 years, this university will be a global hub for tribal studies, driving research and policy for the betterment of these communities," R D Meena remarked.

The Drawing and Painting department of the university has incorporated tribal art and cultural practices into its curriculum, as recommended under the New Education Policy, Dr Mukti Parashar, Dean of Drawing and Painting, Jai Minesh Adivasi University (JMAU), told PTI.

The labs at the university are equipped with advanced technology and apparatus, and classes are regularly held to offer quality education, said Dr Devendra Acharya, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, adding that the fee structure at JMAU is comparatively nominal.

With an objective to integrate tribal communities while preserving their identities, the journey for this university has just begun.

The destination appears promising, and Kota has evolved beyond being solely the city of coaching; it has transformed into a center for inclusive education and cultural preservation.

The institution embraces students from all backgrounds, transcending barriers of caste, class, or religion, establishing itself as an inclusive center for learning.

"My target is to crack the civil service exams after graduation, and I am availing myself of free coaching for the same at the university," said Priya Meena, an Arts student at the university. PTI CORR ARD ARD