From where do criminals get the courage to be so cruel, wonders Patil

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil on Wednesday said crimes have gone up in Maharashtra and people are being attacked and murdered in a very cruel manner.

“From where do the criminals get the courage to exhibit such cruelty,” Patil asked while speaking during the debate on the motion to thank the governor for his address to the joint session of the legislature.

Patil said the incidents of organised crime and extortion have risen in the state.

His comments came against the backdrop of the emergence of chilling photos and videos capturing the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Amid the outrage over the images, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde resigned as a minister on Tuesday, a few days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the case.

Patil said the governor’s address doesn’t mention anything about the promises made by the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, before the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Mahayuti coalition swept the polls, winning 230 of the 288 seats.

The NCP (SP) leader also claimed that the government is working to reduce the number of beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which he said amounted to deceiving voters.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 a month to eligible women. Before the polls, Mahayuti had promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100. PTI MR NR