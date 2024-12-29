From Zakir Hussain, Shyam Benegal to Manmohan Singh -- stalwarts we lost in 2024

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) History books will remember the year 2024 for bidding farewell to many eminent personalities, including Zakir Hussain, Manmohan Singh, Ameen Sayani, Shyam Benegal, Fali S Nariman, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and A Ramachandran, all luminaries in their respective fields.

The fields of politics, business, law, and economics lost stalwarts such as Communist leaders Sitaram Yechury and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, businessman-philanthropist Ratan Tata, legal barons Fali S Nariman and AG Noorani, and economist Bibek Debroy.

The year ended on a sour note as one of India’s tallest leaders and architect of economic reforms, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, breathed his last on December 26.

The Congress leader changed the shape of the nation by ushering in policies that marked the end of an economic crisis in the 1990s.

Earlier, Ratan Tata's death left an irreplaceable void in India Inc. The former chairman of Tata Group led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights by expanding its global footprint.

Prominent political leaders such as Sushil Kumar Modi, Natwar Singh, Om Prakash Chautala and SM Krishna were also among those who breathed their last in 2024.

The year also registered a great loss in the field of performing arts, as singers Pankaj Udhas, Prabha Atre and Ustad Rashid Khan, Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy, and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain bid adieu to the world.

The year began with the passing of classical vocalist Rashid Khan in January. Khan, who gained critical as well as commercial success, immortalised songs like "Aaoge Jab Tum" from "Jab We Met" and "Bhor Bhayo" from "Morning Walk".

India also mourned the death of legendary classical singer Prabha Atre, one of the oldest practitioners of Kirana Gharana.

The Padma Bhushan awardee from Maharashtra had exceptional command over various musical genres, including khyal, thumri, dadra and ghazal.

Remembered for his timeless ghazals, Pankaj Udhas popularised the genre with songs like "Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera", "Phir Hath Mein Sharab Hai", and "Ahista".

His voice added to the charm of Hindi film songs like "Chitthi Aayi Hai", "Naa Kajre ki Dhaar", and "Jeeye to Jeeye Kaise".

The multi-feted Yamini Krishnamurthy, who excelled in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, carnatic vocals and the veena, is credited for having popularised Bharatanatyam in north India.

She received Padma Shri (1968), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2016) for her contributions to the world of performing arts.

The nation also lost one the most important artistes of his generation in the death of Zakir Hussain. The tabla maestro, following the footsteps of his father Alla Rakha, not only became a household face, but also popularised the instrument globally and earned four Grammy awards in his career.

Another towering figure in the field of music, Sharda Sinha, also died this year.

Credited for popularising Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, Sinha became the voice of Chhath Puja for her devotional numbers, besides adding her inimitable touch to Hindi film songs like "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" and "Taar Bijli".

The literary world lost noted big names like poet Munawwar Rana, Keki N Daruwalla, Usha Kiran Khan, Surjit Patar, and Malti Joshi.

Rana, who wrote in Awadhi and Urdu, made poetry accessible to audiences unfamiliar with Persian and Arabic vocabulary. The poet was also known for his political views which were more often than not contrary to the popular opinion.

The death of chef Imtiaz Qureshi, who revived the 'dum pukht' cooking tradition, sent shockwaves in the culinary world.

A pioneer in Awadhi cuisine, Qureshi popularised, and in some events invented, dishes like 'dal bukhara', 'dum pukht biryani', 'kakori kebab', 'garlic kheer' and 'warqi paratha'.

Another pioneer of his form, Hanif Kureshi, took art to the place where it belonged - in public places. Kureshi revolutionised the street art movement and was the driving force behind public art projects, including the Lodhi Art District in Delhi, the Sassoon Dock art project in Mumbai, and the Bangalore Metro.

The world of films and fashion too bid goodbye to some of its brightest stars.

Shyam Benegal and Kumar Shahani, perhaps two of the most important figures in parallel Indian cinema, created a vacuum in their deaths.

The two contemporaries were the leading figures in the parallel cinema movement and are remembered for cinematic gems like Shahani’s "Maya Darpan" and "Kasba", and "Ankur" and "Manthan" by Benegal, among others.

One of the first and most recognised Indian fashion designers Rohit Bal also lost his life in 2024.

Director Sangeeth Sivan, and actors Rituraj Singh and Atul Parchure were also among those who bid goodbye this year.

While the world of visual arts lost painter A Ramachandran, radio presenter Ameen Sayani, whose voice was synonymous with public broadcast in India, too passed away in 2024. PTI MAH ARI ARI