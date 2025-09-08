'Frontier Highway' will unlock new opportunities in business, tourism: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reviewed the progress of the ambitious ‘Frontier Highway’, which he said would unlock new opportunities in business, tourism and security.

The ‘Frontier Highway’, officially christened as National Highway-913, is a proposed 1,748-km corridor.

“The Frontier Highway along Arunachal’s border with Tibet is set to be a game-changer,” Khandu said in a post on X, after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

“This strategic road will unlock new opportunities in business, tourism and security while strengthening our border,” he said.

Designed as a vital strategic link, the highway is expected to improve connectivity in remote districts, boost local economies, promote tourism, and enhance India’s border infrastructure, officials said.

Khandu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and cabinet colleagues, also laid foundation stones for a series of development projects at the district secretariat, they said.

The projects include the upgradation of township roads, construction of a new circuit house at Ziro, an artificial grass turf in Hapoli, a multi-purpose convention hall at Abotani Club, a multi-layer parking zone, and residential quarters for government officers and staff.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new office building of the superintending engineer of Subansiri Basin, under the Hydro Power Development Department.

“This new office will serve as a hub for planning, coordination, and implementation of hydro power projects in the Subansiri Basin, enabling efficient administration, better project monitoring, and timely execution,” he said in another post.

Khandu also inaugurated the Gyati Takka General Hospital at Ziro, named in honour of former minister Gyati Takka. PTI UPL RBT