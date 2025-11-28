Frontline guided missile corvettes make port call in Kolkata to mark Navy Week

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Two frontline guided missile corvettes of the Indian Navy are making a port call at Kolkata for public viewing for three days till November 30 to mark Navy Week, a Defence official said on Friday.

INS Khanjar and INS Kora, currently deployed in the Bay of Bengal as part of mission-based deployments, are visiting the eastern metropolis on the banks of the River Hooghly as part of the Indian Navy's outreach to citizens for the celebrations, he said.

The warships will be open to citizens at Kidderpore dock's berth 11 till November 30, the official said.

INS Khanjar, nicknamed 'Grey Ferrari', is a P-25 class guided missile corvette commissioned in 1991, while INS Kora, named after the iconic Gurkha sword Kora, is a P-25A class guided missile corvette commissioned in 1998, the official said.

Both the corvettes, which are small, fast warships, operate as an integral part of the Eastern Fleet, excelling in surface-to-surface and surface-to-air warfare, with their primary role being 'first-strike' offensive power, he said.

Both the warships were built by Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, he said. PTI AMR ACD