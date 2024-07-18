Frontline Indian warship INS Tabar arrives in Hamburg

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India's frontline warship INS Tabar has reached Germany's Hamburg on a three-day visit in line with broader efforts to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.

"India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security," the Indian Navy said.

The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy.

INS Tabar is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

The Navy said the activities during INS Tabar's visit to Hamburg include professional interactions between the two navies and that the ship will be open to visitors.

"These engagements seek to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain between both countries and also offer an opportunity to showcase Indian culture," it said.

On departure of the ship from Hamburg, the two navies will also undertake a maritime partnership exercise, the Indian Navy said.

"The visit by INS Tabar further aims to strengthen these bonds and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two navies," it said in a statement.

INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia.

The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish.