Frontline staff are trained in giving first aid in trains, at stations: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Railways imparts refresher courses in first aid to its frontline workers such as train guards, train ticket examiners (TTE) and station masters, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw responded to questions raised by Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali regarding the steps that the government has taken to provide first aid and prompt medical assistance to passengers during a train journey.

The need of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains was examined by the Supreme Court, Vaishnaw said.

“In compliance of the orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. As recommended by the committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing life saving medicines, equipments, oxygen cylinder, etc. at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains,” the Railway Minister said.

“Frontline staff i.e. train ticket examiner, train guards and superintendents, station master etc. are trained in rendering first aid. Regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff," he added in his written reply.

Vaishnaw also informed that a list of nearby hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers is available at all railway stations.

Ambulance services of the Railways, state government and private hospitals and other ambulance service providers are utilised to transport the injured and sick passengers to the hospitals or clinics, the minister said.