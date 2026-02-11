Fruit dealer shot dead in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Feb 11 (PTI) A fruit dealer, a resident of Namda bustee under Golmuri police station here was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday, police said.

Motorcycle-borne assailants fired at Kanhaiya Yadav, critically injuring him and he died during treatment at Tata Main Hospital.

"We are examining the CCTV footage. The police are investigating all possible angles," an officer said.

Meanwhile, BJP condemned the incident, and criticisised the government for alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

BJP MLA Purnima Sahu said the broad-day light incident indicated that the morale of the criminals was high.

She spoke to Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The BJP legislator claimed that the incident occurred when the Interpol has sounded an alert about possible terrorist activity in the city.

A senior police officer, however, had earlier denied any such alert.

The opposition party served a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities to arrest the assailants, otherwise it will launch a protest. PTI BS NN