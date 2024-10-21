Fruit seller shot dead in Ghaziabad over monetary dispute

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old fruit seller was shot dead following a monetary dispute here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Musharaf (35), a native of the Hapur district, who had been living in the rented house of Yaseen for a long time.

Three months ago, Musharaf borrowed Rs 2,000 from Gajendra alia Gajju. Even after several verbal reminders, Musharaf did not return Gajendra's money.

On Sunday night, at around 10.00 pm, Musharaf was sitting with a local corporator. Gajju along with his brother Ajay alias Babloo came and demanded the money back. A verbal spat broke out between the two, and following this, Gajju and his brother left, DCP rural SN Tewari said.

Soon after, Gajju and Ajay returned and shot Musharaf in his chest, Tewari said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed Musharaf to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead, Tewari added. The body was sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against Gajju and Ajay. Six people teams have been formed to arrest the accused, DCP said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG