Fruit sellers in Jammu get 5-day community service for obstructing traffic

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday directed three fruit sellers to perform community service for five days after they were found guilty of obstructing traffic and causing nuisance near a hospital here, police said.

Nadeem, Bilal and Fejan -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh -- were detained by police and produced before the court, they said.

The three were booked under Section 34 of the Police Act for blocking a stretch of road near the Government Medical College and Hospital at Maheshpura Chowk.

According to the community punishment conditions, the individuals will clean the wards of the hospital from 10 am to 4.30 pm, police said.

In another case, police successfully secured a conviction in a case of illegal liquor possession and sale.

On July 15, a police team arrested Krishan Singh from his house at Badyal Quazian in the R S Pora area of Jammu and recovered 54 quarters of a whisky being sold illegally, they said.

A chargesheet was filed in a local court, which convicted the accused on Saturday and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2,000 under the relevant provisions of law. PTI TAS RHL