Fruit vendor held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 30 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old fruit vendor has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

A team from the crime branch apprehended the accused, Mohammad Ali Gafoor Sheikh, in the Patel Nagri locality of Bandra West on Sunday morning and recovered 135 gms of the contraband from a plastic bag near his cart, an official said.

The crime branch suspects the involvement of more people, and they are collecting the details about them, he said.

According to police sources, some women drug peddlers operating in Bandra are under the scanner. PTI ZA ARU