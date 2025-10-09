Fruits of Amaravati development must first go to farmers who sacrificed their land: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the fruits of Amaravati development should first go to the farmers who sacrificed their lands for the capital.

During the 53rd Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by him at the secretariat, the Chief Minister exhorted that the "farmers must simultaneously develop with the greenfield capital city." The CRDA approved the construction of Raj Bhavan in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 212 crore, which will be constructed as part of Amaravati Government Complex on the banks of Krishna river.

"We have restarted the capital city works. The fruits of Amaravati development should first go to the farmers who sacrificed their land for the capital," said Naidu in an official press release late on Wednesday.

Out of 54,000 acres procured for Naidu's dream project Amaravati, 34,281 acres were pooled from nearly 30,000 farmers from 29 villages. Majority of them are Dalits.

The CM directed officials to "immediately" hand over the returnable plots promised for the farmers within the villages where they pooled their land for Amaravati.

"Returnable plots should be given to farmers where we promised them. We assured to give plots in the same village where farmers gave land, hence, allotments should be made adhering to it," he said.

Likewise, the TDP supremo instructed that there should be no delay in paying lease amount to the farmers.

Instructing officials to speed up the greenfield capital city works, Naidu said Amaravati "should get a proper shape" in three months' time.

He directed officials to quicken the construction of secretariat towers and other buildings and take measures to start the West Bypass road "immediately".

Likewise, the CM directed officials to complete the road connecting the national highway at Kaza Toll Plaza near Nagarjuna University.

Similarly, CRDA approved 25 per cent funds for the construction of underground drainage system in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities' limits.

Besides approving the construction of four convention centres in the greenfield capital city, it was also decided that CRDA will act as the executive agency for the construction of Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre.

The CRDA has decided to construct another pumping station with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs to ease water flow near Kondaveedu Vagu (stream).

Further, the CM directed officials to integrate Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli corporations, along with Tenali municipality with the capital region, among other directives.