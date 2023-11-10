Frustrated at deity for not answering his prayers, 'devotee' hurls petrol bomb at temple, held

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) A 39-year old 'devotee' who hurled a petrol bomb at a temple here on Friday has been arrested, police said, adding that no one was injured and nothing was damaged.

The man, later identified as J Murali Krishnan, was "heavily drunk" when he hurled the petrol bomb, police said. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, they added.

A local resident who lives under Kothawal Chavadi police station limits, Krishnan, who is a devotee of the temple, said he committed the offence as he was "frustrated" that the deity did not "answer his prayers", according to the police.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act and further investigation is on. PTI VGN ANE