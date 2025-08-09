Frustrated by defeats, Congress 'prince' spreading false agenda: Saini sharpens attack on Rahul

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday alleged that frustrated by continuous defeats, the Congress' "prince" is now spreading "false" agenda across the country, "first regarding the Constitution and then on voter list".

"Congress' defeat by a margin of 22,779 votes in eight seats in the Haryana Assembly elections (held in October 2024) is being used as an excuse for electoral irregularities," Saini said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the difference between winning and losing the Haryana polls for the Congress were just 22,779 votes in the entire state.

In the elections held last October, the BJP retained power by winning 48 out of 90 seats. The Congress won 37 seats, the INLD two seats, while three seats were won by Independents.

"If these 22,000 votes had gone to the BJP, we could have won at least 10 more seats. The BJP had to face defeat in seven seats by a thin margin of 12,592 votes, including Loharu, Adampur, Rohtak, Sadhaura, Panchkula, Fatehabad, and Thanesar," Saini said.

The chief minister also said Rahul Gandhi should "stop repeatedly insulting the people's mandate and take care of his directionless, failed, and faction-ridden Congress".

The BJP government in Haryana is carrying out development work equally in every area without any discrimination, irrespective of whether they are represented by an MLA from the BJP or Congress, Saini said.

On Thursday too, Saini launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader keeps making "unnecessary" remarks on India's constitutional institutions.

Saini claimed that in the last two decades, Rahul Gandhi made several attempts to establish himself in politics, but failed.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps making unnecessary remarks on India's constitutional institutions on every issue; commenting on the Election Commission to save his political existence is inappropriate," he said.

Not only has Gandhi failed, but he has also sunk the entire Congress with him, the chief minister alleged.

Saini's sharp attack came after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made explosive claims of "huge criminal fraud" in polls through a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, citing an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and calling it "a crime against the Constitution".

Reacting to the claims, Saini said, "By repeatedly targeting Haryana, he (Gandhi) is making a failed attempt to cover up the laxity, failure, and factionalism of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.” Referring to the Assembly polls, Saini said the people of Haryana responded to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "rejected Congress to give the BJP a resounding majority to form the government for the third consecutive time". PTI SUN VSD ARI