Frustration driving CM Siddaramaiah to speak against PM: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday took a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying he has been speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is "frustrated." "The whole nation is standing with Narendra Modi, it's only Siddaramaiah who is speaking against Modi," the Bangalore North Lok Sabha candidate told PTI Videos.

She appealed to people to exercise their franchise "because today is a day to celebrate democracy. It's a festival of democracy." "This election will decide who will be our next prime minister," said the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. "If you want Modi as the Prime Minister then you should visit the polling booths." She said she was hopeful of the NDA crossing the tally of 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections "because people are standing with Modi for the development and security of the country".