FS Misri meets EU's Political and Security Committee members

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to an early conclusion of a free trade agreement as well as a security and defence partnership.

Ways to further expand two-way cooperation were discussed at a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the European Council's Political and Security Committee (PSC), which is currently visiting India.

The PSC is composed of EU member states' ambassadors based in Brussels and is chaired by the European External Action Service. It plays a decisive role in the conduct of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

The 30-member PSC delegation, on its first-ever visit to Asia, is led by Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee. The delegation comprises 27 envoys of the member nations of the bloc.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the discussions focused on advancing India-EU cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly in the areas of security and defence.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment towards an early conclusion of India-EU security and defence partnership and security of information agreement," it said.

"They also looked forward to the India-EU FTA, with the leaders having tasked the respective negotiating teams to conclude the deal by end of the year." The PSC members also met with Defence Secretary R K Singh, received a briefing on the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), and interacted with representatives of the Indian defence industry.

"The EU PSC visit builds on the momentum following the landmark visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February and reflects the joint commitment towards a deeper India-EU Strategic Partnership," the MEA said.

It said there are regular exchanges between India and the EU on security and defence matters through the extensive bilateral dialogue architecture, including in the areas of security and defence, maritime security, cyber and counter-terrorism.

"Both sides are also exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence industry and manufacturing," the MEA said in a statement.

The visit of the PSC coincides with the 13th round of negotiations between India and the EU for the proposed free trade agreement that both sides are looking to finalise by December. PTI MPB DIV DIV