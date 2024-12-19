FS Vikram Misri on 3-day visit to Mauritius from Friday

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a three-day trip to Mauritius beginning Friday in what would be the first high-level engagement between the two sides after formation of the new government in the island nation.

Misri's visit is reflective of the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Mauritius from December 20-22," it said.

"The visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government in Mauritius led by Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM of Mauritius," it said.

Ramgoolam's four-party coalition registered a landslide victory in the elections last month.

"The visit is a continuation of the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to Global South," the MEA said in a statement.

India rolled out its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision around nine years ago with a view to ensure peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

"India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompasses cooperation across several sectors," the MEA said.

"The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties with Mauritius," it said. PTI MPB ZMN