FSL report on Dharmasthala skulls submitted, cause of death unclear

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 1(PTI) The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday submitted its report on three skulls and bone remains examined as part of the SIT probe into the alleged case of multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, prompted by claims from complainant CN Chinnaiah, sources in the Special Investigation Team said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) got the first report of the FSL analysis of the human remains found in the area, they said.

According to the SIT sources, the report details that the skull presented by Chinnaiah in court belonged to an approximately 40-year-old male.

According to the report, the second skull and bones, recovered from Spot-6, were identified as those of a male aged 25-30 years. A third set of remains, found at Spot-15 near tree roots, belonged to a male aged 35-39 years, the sources added.

The FSL analysis found no evidence of fractures or injuries related to assault on any of the remains. The cause of death for all three individuals could not be determined, a source said.

Samples have been sent to the FSL in Ahmedabad for further testing to investigate potential poisoning, he said.

Additionally, the samples of some more skulls and skeletal remains, which were recovered during a subsequent excavation at Banglegudde, are yet to be sent for forensic examination, sources said.

The SIT continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the remains and their connection to Chinnaiah's allegations.

Authorities have not released further details on the progress of the probe or the context of the findings.

The report's inconclusive nature regarding the cause of death has left the investigation open, with forensic analysis of the additional remains expected to provide more clarity.

The case remains under scrutiny as the SIT awaits results from the ongoing test.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT.