Fuel pilferage gang busted; diesel and tanker seized in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Police busted a fuel pilferage gang involved in alleged selling of diesel from a tanker in Bhiwandi city in Thane district and registered a case against three persons under the Essential Commodities Act, an official said on Wednesday.

Police seized a tanker and 15,500 litres of diesel on Tuesday night. Nobody has been arrested.

The value of the seized tanker is estimated at Rs 20.80 lakh and diesel Rs 14 lakh, an official said.

The accused persons included the tanker driver and an agent. PTI COR NSK