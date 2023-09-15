Petrol pumps in Rajasthan on indefinite strike

Jaipur: Fuel pumps across the state began an indefinite strike on Friday demanding equalisation of Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on fuel, as is the case in Punjab.

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association had called for a strike to protest high VAT rates on fuel in the state.

The Association claimed that over 6,700 fuel pumps across the state were participating in the strike.

On Wednesday, the pump dealers went on a two-day symbolic strike (Wednesday and Thursday) from 10 am to 6 pm demanding equalisation of VAT rate on petrol and diesel, similar to Punjab.

Late last night, pump dealers decided to go on indefinite strike. However, oil company-operated pumps are open for fuel dispensing.

In a statement on Friday, the Association's state president Rajendra Singh Bhati said from 6 am onwards all the petrol pumps in the state will neither make any sale nor buy goods to/from the depot.

The strike has caused inconvenience to the common people of the state and long snarls at pumps were seen in Jaipur.