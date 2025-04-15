Fuel station manager shot dead in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants on Tuesday allegedly shot dead a 30-year-old man, employed as manager at a fuel station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, police said.

They also looted around Rs 10 lakh he was carrying in a bag to deposit in a bank.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the petrol pump at Salparni Dam site on National Highway-33 when the man, identified as Shankar Ravidas, was proceeding to deposit collections of the past four days, they said.

“He was shot and died during treatment in hospital. The money he was carrying was also looted,” Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI.

Ichak police station in-charge Santosh Singh said: “The criminals pounced upon him and snatched away the bag containing the cash. When he attempted to resist, they shot at him and fled.” Raids are underway to nab the culprits, police said. PTI CORR SAN RBT